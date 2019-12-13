President to leadership of Minsk: go ahead of population needs or respond promptly

The comprehensive development of Minsk is in the focus of the President’s attention. A big meeting was held today at the Palace of Independence. However, in view of yesterday's tragic accident in Baranovichi, the meeting began with a moment of silence for the fallen pilots.

In the morning, even before the meeting with the city authorities, the State Secretary of the Security Council reported to the President on the progress in the investigation of the plane crash. It is important to inform people about the incident as much as possible and not to allow spreading of the offensive comments about the dead heroes, who saved dozens of people at the cost of their lives, as well as to help their families. This is the task set by Alexander Lukashenko.

A meeting in the Palace of Independence was held in an enlarged format featuring the mayor, the presidential aides for Minsk, as well as the heads of the city administrations. The agenda included social and economic development, the socio-political situation, the implementation of the most important investment projects, and prospects for the development of the capital. The city administration was instructed to make Minsk a model city, i.e. comfortable and modern. The capital city is a much Therefore, it is imperative, said the President, to go ahead of the population demands and respond promptly.

The population growth rate in Minsk has already exceeded 2 million people, which does not affect the environment and living comfort in the best possible way. At the same time, the number of the employed in the economy is decreasing, and it is a tendency, as the head of the state noted, that should be interrupted.

By August 1, the President is waiting for decisions on the uncompleted construction projects. Alexander Lukashenko also gave an instruction to deal with a number of investment projects, which are long-term under construction. Until August 1, it is necessary to submit specific proposals for each such site.