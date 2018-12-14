PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Tajikistan meets with State Secretary of Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has met today with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas and expressed his readiness to support his candidacy for the post of CSTO Secretary General. Such information is available on the website of the Tajik leader.

Yesterday, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed support for Stanislav Zas, noting that he highly values military education and the experience of the representative of Belarus.

