President of Ukraine arrives in Gomel to participate in Forum I of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine

It is planned that before the plenary session, the leaders of the two countries, Alexander Lukashenko and Petro Poroshenko, will hold a bilateral meeting. Special attention will be paid to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation through the prism of the potential of direct contacts at the regional level. Following the results of the forum itself, it is expected that a package of documents will be signed and agreements will be reached across the entire spectrum of the Belarusian-Ukrainian interaction. It is interregional contacts that should make a significant contribution to the achievement of the 8 billion trade turnover between the states. By this minute, it is already known that petrochemical companies have signed contracts worth $ 70 million.