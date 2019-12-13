3.42 RUB
Presidents of Belarus and Azerbaijan confirm strategic nature of bilateral cooperation during phone conversation
Today, Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The heads of states confirmed the strategic character of bilateral cooperation, they considered the implementation of the agreements reached in Baku in April and discussed the prospects of Belarusian companies' participation in large-scale mutually beneficial projects in Azerbaijan.
Alexander Lukashenko stressed the fact that the long-standing confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is over. He especially drew attention to the importance of the commenced process of migration building, which is beneficial to both countries. He also underlined that the resumption of transport communications and economic interaction in the South Caucasus should become the basis for lasting peace in the region and ensure the prosperity and security of all nations living there.
Belarus leader expressed condolences to the families and friends of all victims of the long-lasting Karabakh conflict and stressed the exceptional importance of the statement adopted a year ago with the mediation of Russia, which stopped the bloodshed.
Alexander Lukashenko informed his counterpart that a monument to Nizami Ganjavi, a prominent poet and thinker, born in Ganja, will be constructed in Minsk as a sign of friendship between the Belarusian and Azerbaijani peoples. This year, his 80th anniversary is widely celebrated in Azerbaijan and abroad.
