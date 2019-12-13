Presidents of Belarus and Russia to visit Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region on April 12

Alexander Lukashenko will go to the Far East on April 11. It is planned that talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will be held there on Tuesday. It is known that the two leaders will visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day. Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarusian specialists are ready to participate in its construction. It is also reported that they will talk about the situation around Ukraine.



Also, the Belarusian President will visit Vladivostok. Such a visit had been planned long ago together with the Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako.



