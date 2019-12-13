Presidents of Belarus and Russia discuss transport links between countries

The key event of the VIII Forum of Regions is today. The Presidents joined the plenary session via videoconference. The leaders of our states discussed the bilateral partnership by telephone before that.

The conversation emphasized the trade and economic component. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin noted the positive work of the governments to implement the Sochi agreements. They also discussed cooperation under the sanctions. The Presidents are convinced that through joint efforts the countries will be able to overcome the emerging challenges and threats.

Another topic is transport links. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have stated that passengers already have no problems getting by plane and rail, and cargo transportation has been established. Only the issue of lifting restrictions on the movement of citizens across the Belarusian-Russian border by road remains open. The opening of even more Belavia flights to Russia is on the agenda. Special attention is paid to the southern direction: Sochi, Krasnodar and Anapa.