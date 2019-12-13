Lukashenko: Whoever goes to the forefront in a sanctions war, will suffer a lot

Belarus and Russia should jointly resist the economic pressure. This was stated today at a meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The leaders are sure that the sanctions rhetoric against our countries will continue: it is easier to resist together. Our President is convinced that the chances of the West to break Belarus are negligible.

Sanctions rhetoric was one of the main topics of today's meeting. Alexander Lukashenko called what is going on in relation to our countries economic banditry: there can be no winners in this war. The one, who is in the front line, will suffer the most. Belarus and Russia have learned to withstand external pressure. The figures of trade turnover between our countries confirm that. The key to success is in the trusted decisions of our neighbors and a solid foundation of our relations.

"But if we leave Ukraine, Lithuania, which formed 30% of its budget at the expense of our transit, we will not go back there. That is why we will survive," the head of the state underlined.

The President is convinced that the West will continue trying to put pressure on Belarus and Russia looking for every reason to unleash the economic war. "Whatever the situation, sanctions are also a moment of opportunity. And the main thing is import substitution. We will still get out of this situation, even on the most sensitive for us, Belarusians and, above all, Russians, the most modern and serious technology. We can do everything."

Neither Belarus nor Russia wants conflicts: neither economic nor military ones – that was the main idea of negotiations. At the same time, the Presidents are unanimous in their views, and if necessary, the sides are ready for a tough and asymmetric response. For the first time in decades, we're on the verge of a conflict that could drag the entire continent down.