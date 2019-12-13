Presidents of Belarus and Russia hold telephone conversation to discuss situation on Belarusian-Polish border and joint actions to defend Union State borders

Today, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia held a telephone conversation: first of all, they discussed the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and joint action to defend the borders of the Union State. Another topic of the conversation was the situation in Ukraine and unscheduled exercises of Ukraine and the United States near the borders of the Russian Federation and in the Black Sea. The Russian President informed his Belarusian counterpart on the overall situation in the Black Sea. For his part, the President of Belarus informed the Russian head of state about his telephone conversation with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which had taken place on November 16. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed the schedule for future contacts.