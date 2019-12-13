Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan take pragmatic look at the future

At the invitation of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, a parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan is paying an official visit to our country.

The Presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan take a pragmatic look at the future, said Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, BELTA reports.

"Education is a priority not only for Belarus, but for all countries of the world. The initiatives of r President Alexander Lukashenko once again convince us of how pragmatically our presidents look forward. Our head of state also pays the greatest attention to education, pedagogical staff," Tanzila Narbayeva said.

Today, the parliamentary delegation of Uzbekistan visited the Maxim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between our countries in the field of education. Special attention was paid to inclusive education.