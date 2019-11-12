Trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation discussed by leaders of Belarus and Austria

The Head of the Belarusian State held official talks with Austrian Federal President Alexander van der Bellen in Vienna. The meeting was held in narrow and extended formats. The leaders discussed the continuation of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation. Recent years have been marked by political upheaval in bilateral relations. The economy has the same positive trend: about 500 Austrian companies cooperate with Belarusian enterprises. In addition, Austria is one of the leaders in terms of investment to our economy. Capital investment is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars annually. New projects worth are also being developed. Alexander Lukashenko and his Austrian counterpart told the media about the results of the meeting. The topics ranged from economy to politics: the prospects of Austrian business investment to the Belarusian economy, human rights and the possible abolition of the death penalty in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko also met with the Chairman of the National Council of Austria and joined the work of the Austrian-Belarusian business forum.