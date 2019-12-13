Belarus takes part in Expo 2020

The Expo 2020 in the Emirates has brought together 192 countries. The exposition will run for six months, until the end of March. An entire city of the future was built in Dubai. By the way, politics had its place here, too: the European Parliament called for a boycott because of human rights violations in the UAE. But the members states, and the European institutions themselves, pretended they had not heard it.



Alexander Guryanov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "Innovations. Investments. Individual is the concept of the Belarusian pavilion. What can Belarus be proud of? What are we not ashamed to present to the world? Our largest enterprises and holdings will show exactly what future we are building for ourselves. Our pav includes art installations, 4D bioprinters, drones, and our traditional positions: from oil refining and mechanical engineering to the most delicious things, where tasting is only welcome. By the way, the Emirates food market is import-intensive: about 80% of food products are imported from abroad. Belarus pretends to occupy its own niche here."



Each region of Belarus will be introduced. November 22 is Belarus Day at the EXPO.



The management of the EXPO suggested all the countries to keep their pavilions after the closing of the exhibition. For instance, they can open their own cultural center, trading house or even consulate in these pavilions. Belarus is now considering these options. There's still time. The expo will not be dismantled before April 1, 2022.



