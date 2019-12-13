According to sociological survey, 89.5% of Belarusians intend to vote at presidential elections

A total of 89.5% of the population is planning to vote at the presidential elections. More than half of Belarusians - 61.4% - have a positive attitude to the possibility of early voting. This is evidenced by the data of the sociological survey of the electoral sentiments and preferences of citizens conducted by the ECOOM Analytical Center.



For the period of the poll, the electoral preferences of citizens in respect of presidential candidates were distributed as follows. Alexander Lukashenko is supported by over 72 percent of Belarusians. The ratings of the others do not exceed 10% in total. 10.9% found it difficult to answer, a little over 3% did not want to answer, 3.7% are against all candidates.



At the same time, the level of confidence in the current President, which includes not only the electoral rating, but also an assessment of the socio-economic policy of the Head of State, the effectiveness of his decisions, is 78.1%.



From the sources of information about the election campaign, television is the most trusted by the population. The second place is occupied by the Internet media, then comes the social environment, which includes friends, acquaintances and relatives.



