"Project's Boldness Requires Balance" – Analyst Tatishchev on Why Belarus Joins Board of Peace

Belarus has accepted an invitation to participate in the first events of the Board of Peace, a new international initiative launched by Donald Trump. How influential could this organization become, what tools will it use, and why would Belarus participate in a project that doesn't yet have a clear outline? Nikita Tatishchev, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS), answered these questions.

The Board of Peace is a much-discussed structure today, but its understanding varies. As Nikita Tatishchev noted, the main source for analysis is official documents. However, the organization's published charter raises more questions than it answers.

"It largely outlines the role of the chairman, the options for his removal, the role of the executive board, and emphasizes Donald Trump's role as founder and first chairman. The mission itself is presented through cautious criticism of international institutions that are failing to cope with the current situation," the analyst noted.

As the expert says, the documents now include the phrase "club of interested countries and world leaders," which significantly narrows the initially lofty rhetoric. This narrowing is further reinforced visually, in the organization's symbols.

"The Board of Peace logo is stylistically reminiscent of the UN emblem, but while the UN is an unfolding of the globe, this one depicts only South and North America, the Monroe Doctrine. It's a signaling device, and it establishes certain limitations even at the symbolic level," Nikita Tatishchev commented.

The Board of Peace was initially conceived as a forum for a settlement in Gaza. However, the Belarusian side, like several other countries, advocated for a broader agenda.

Today, the world is rife with over fifty armed conflicts and 11 open wars—more than enough topics for discussion.

"This is normal practice. Even the European Union began as a coal and steel community," the analyst noted, commenting on the expansion of the format.

Since the Board of Peace's structure is not fully formalized, its main instrument remains dialogue. However, as Tatishchev explained, this dialogue is special.

"This isn't a classic sit-down-at-the-table approach, where the parties are only willing to negotiate if their positions on all other issues are aligned. Trump's goal is to bring those who can't talk to each other at the negotiating table. And in the American tradition, this is presented as an achievement, both in foreign and domestic policy," the expert noted.

At the same time, he added, moderation remains with the United States, making the organization both flexible and dependent on Washington's agenda.

The analyst doesn't rule out the possibility that the Board of Peace could evolve into a forum for discussing economic and financial issues. These are the areas where the U.S. feels most confident.

"The statements made by the U.S. leadership are often contradictory, but they clearly influence the stock markets. Some people are getting rich off this. It's a kind of stock market game," Nikita Tatishchev stated.

He compared the Board of Peace to a private club with a marketing strategy, admitting that a certain pomposity doesn't hinder its effectiveness: "A lot gets decided in golf clubs, too."

Experts often speculate that the Board of Peace could challenge the UN. Nikita Tatishchev reckons this is a marketing ploy: "I'd like to hold at least one discussion of the Board of Peace without the topic of replacing the UN Security Council. It's a ploy to make a splash. The UN has a powerful bureaucracy that can handle a multitude of issues; they're just not widely known. The Board of Peace won't replace the UN, but it can operate under different principles."