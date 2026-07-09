Putin Submits Protocol on Military-Technical Cooperation with Minsk for Ratification to Parliament

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has submitted a protocol amending the military-technical cooperation agreement with Belarus to the Russian parliament for ratification. The bill was published on the electronic database of the Russian State Duma, BelTA reports.

The protocol amending the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on the development of military-technical cooperation dated December 10, 2009 was signed in Moscow on December 23, 2025. The document aims to improve and simplify the procedures for military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia.