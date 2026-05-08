Putin: The peoples of Russia and Belarus must resist justification of Nazism

In his Victory Day congratulations to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russians and Belarusians must resist attempts to justify Nazi atrocities and the revival of Nazi ideology. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Russians and Belarusians will never forget the glorious deeds of frontline soldiers, partisans, and underground fighters who, at the cost of enormous sacrifice and hardship, crushed Nazism," Putin's message reads.

"Our moral duty is to preserve and pass on to our descendants the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance forged during the harsh war years, and, of course, to resolutely oppose any attempts to justify the atrocities of the Nazis and their accomplices, or the revival of the misanthropic Nazi ideology," the message states.