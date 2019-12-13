Putin speaks about work of Russia and Belarus to form common energy market

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after the talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk about the work of the two countries to form a common energy market, BelTA reports.

"We have interaction in three areas: electric power, oil and gas, nuclear power. We have made decisions in each of these areas and everything is working. As for oil and gas, there are current issues, which we have discussed in detail today. There are no unresolved issues. As for gas, we have all the parameters agreed for the next few years," Vladimir Putin said.

He added that the parties continue to work in a planned manner. The decisions taken help to create new opportunities for cooperation in related industries.