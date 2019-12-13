Putin: Russia is ready to further develop the project to build the Belarusian nuclear power plant, even "to its detriment"

Russia is ready to further develop the project for the construction of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, helping to create a new industry for the country, the nuclear power. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the talks with President of Belarus in an enlarged format, BelTA informs.

The President noted that Belarus and Russia are actively working in almost all areas, including in the energy sector. "Russia nevertheless continues the nuclear project to its detriment. We are building a nuclear power plant, the first unit is in operation, and it replaces about 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas," Vladimir Putin said. He went on to explain why Russia is doing it in some way "to its detriment: "We could have supplied additional gas, but instead the power plant operates and the amount of electricity generated corresponds to 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas, which Gazprom could have supplied to the Belarusian market, but now it doesn’t."

"We are ready to further develop this project, to work, to build units," stressed Vladimir Putin. - In my opinion, the most important thing is that we are ready (and doing so) to create a nuclear energy industry, train national personnel, and develop science accordingly. We already have such agreements beforehand. We are ready to discuss and act."

The Russian President mentioned the cooperation between the two countries in the financial and space spheres. Speaking about military-technical cooperation, he said: "And it is not only mutual supplies, but, which is, in my opinion, extremely important, joint work, development and cooperation in this field. This includes the development of high-tech industries."