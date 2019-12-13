Draft Constitution to be brought up for nationwide discussion by late 2021

The work on preparation of changes to the Constitution is at the finish line. Today the main points were discussed once again in the Palace of Independence. There were almost fifty competent experts at one table: members of the Constitutional Commission and special working group. Through joint efforts, we have developed the most important provisions of the Basic Law of the country, including the accumulation of many initiatives of citizens. As a result, the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly was proposed to be fixed, the powers were redistributed among the organs of power, and the stability of the state apparatus was guaranteed. The institution of the family and traditional values are among the priorities of our country. Support for families with children and the disabled is mandatory. A particular attention is paid to the promotion of patriotism and historical memory - this is the demand of our society! The draft of the Constitution demonstrates what our country will be like tomorrow.

The work on the document is almost completed, some of the fugitive initiators backed down and urge to ignore the changes. In addition, they even developed another plan to destabilize the situation in the country. The referendum became a new pretext.

The draft discussed today is not final. Everyone had the opportunity to express their opinions and suggestions for future innovations. The attention was paid to every detail, because these norms would become a further step towards the development of democracy. The mission of draft Constitution is to preserve Belarus as an independent state.