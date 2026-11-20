Belarus is expanding its parliamentary dialogue with the countries of Southeast Asia. The focus is on the economy, food security, science and technology.

The Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is meeting in the Philippine capital. The Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus conducted a series of negotiations and bilateral meetings with parliamentary delegations in Manila.

Sergei Rachkov discussed the development of inter-parliamentary and inter-state ties with the Speaker of the Parliament of Cambodia. He also met the Deputy Speaker of the Philippine Congress, representatives of the Georgian parliament, and the Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The meetings were strictly practical in nature and therefore promise tangible economic and political results in the very near future.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“I want to emphasise that, despite the considerable distance separating the Republic of Belarus from Southeast Asia, interest in our country is very high. They know the President of Belarus and the Belarusian parliament. We interact very actively with ASEAN countries on international parliamentary platforms.

During the meetings and negotiations we reached agreements on continuing and expanding, first and foremost, economic cooperation, cooperation on international platforms, and mutual support in the emerging multipolar world. We also spoke about this with our partners and invited them to take part in the development of the Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century.”