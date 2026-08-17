Rachkov: Trade between Belarus and Iran grew by 3% in 2025

Belarus and Iran are working on a strategic partnership agreement. On August 17, during a meeting in the House of Representatives with Alireza Senei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus, the plans for developing parliamentary and trade and economic relations were they discussed. This included further development of a roadmap for the development of comprehensive cooperation between our countries.

Sergei Rachkov, Chairperson of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on International Affairs:

"We have a good history of bilateral cooperation, defined by the leaders of our countries. Absolutely all aspects of cooperation are developing between our countries: political, trade and economic, and humanitarian. We pay great attention to interaction on international platforms. Trade between our countries increased by 3% in 2025. Iran is interested in our technologies. We continue to work on industrial cooperation, in particular, building of production facilities for heavy-duty dump trucks, cargo equipment, and grain harvesters. Cooperation in the area of food security is also developing."

Minsk and Tehran are also developing humanitarian contacts and cooperating in education and healthcare. They are also ready to develop tourist routes, despite the challenging situation in the Middle East. The partners emphasized their mutual interest in establishing a direct flight between the capitals.