Rachkov: African countries not only know about Belarus, but also actively develop cooperation

The African countries are interested in dialogue with Belarus and the development of economic and humanitarian ties with our country. This was stated by Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic and the chairman of the Commission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia on international affairs, migration policy and relations with compatriots, Sergei Rachkov, who is taking part in the international parliamentary conference "Russia - Africa" in Moscow, BelTA informs.

Sergey Rachkov noted that even from the title of the conference it is clear that it is aimed at developing cooperation with African countries and influencing the formation of a multipolar world order. "It has already held round tables on cooperation in education, science and technology, economy, as well as the issues of security and the fight against neocolonialism. That is both the theme of the conference itself and the announced topics for discussion emphasize the relevance of the development of relations of both Russia and Belarus with the countries of Africa," he said.

"In addition to geopolitical topics, the development of economic cooperation, technology transfer, and the formation of digital sovereignty are in the center of attention. Participation in the conference is very important for Belarus, we have managed to establish relations, held meetings and negotiations with a number of parliamentary delegations from Africa, in particular from Angola, Algeria, Egypt, South Africa, Madagascar and other countries. We have made an emphasis on establishing contacts with the countries, with which Belarus still has a very serious way to work and build up the relations, first of all trade and economic cooperation," said the parliamentarian.

He stated that Belarus has a good reserve for developing trade and economic cooperation with the African continent. "In 2022 the foreign trade turnover with African countries amounted to more than $0.5 billion, mostly export of Belarusian goods and services. Our African colleagues said that most of them are not just aware of Belarus, but that these countries are developing cooperation and dialogue with the Republic of Belarus. They emphasized their interest primarily in developing economic ties and sending their students to study at Belarusian universities. For our part, we told our African colleagues in great detail about the opportunities of Belarus in industry, agriculture, education, science, and the potential for scientific and technical cooperation. We hope that many of them will visit Belarus in the near future and convert these discussions into specific meetings and conclusion of specific agreements," Sergey Rachkov added.