3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Implementation of agreement on free trade zone in CIS yields positive result
The implementation of the CIS Free Trade Zone Treaty yielded positive results in 10 years. Such an assessment was voiced at a meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives. Now on the parties are getting ready for the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Council of the CIS Heads of State, which will take place in Minsk on October 14-15.
The states have refused to implement import duties, removed many restrictions in mutual trade, mutual trade has intensified, despite the difficult economic situation in the world and numerous sanctions, from which the Russian Federation and Belarus suffer first and foremost. But together, including through the use of the Free Trade Zone Treaty, we have managed to cope with these temporary difficulties. Today, we will discuss what has been done and what has yet to be done to successfully implement this agreement within the framework of the session of the Council of Permanent Representatives.
According to Sergey Lebedev, the CIS countries confidently continue to take joint action in response to sanctions, to jointly reflect and neutralize their negative impact.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All