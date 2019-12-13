Implementation of agreement on free trade zone in CIS yields positive result

The implementation of the CIS Free Trade Zone Treaty yielded positive results in 10 years. Such an assessment was voiced at a meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives. Now on the parties are getting ready for the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the Council of the CIS Heads of State, which will take place in Minsk on October 14-15.

The states have refused to implement import duties, removed many restrictions in mutual trade, mutual trade has intensified, despite the difficult economic situation in the world and numerous sanctions, from which the Russian Federation and Belarus suffer first and foremost. But together, including through the use of the Free Trade Zone Treaty, we have managed to cope with these temporary difficulties. Today, we will discuss what has been done and what has yet to be done to successfully implement this agreement within the framework of the session of the Council of Permanent Representatives.