Removing Barriers in International Relations: Council of Republic Considers Package of Bills

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A package of bills is being considered by the fourth session of the Council of the Republic. The agenda includes 17 issues, some of which concern innovations that will allow Belarus to strengthen its position in relations with friendly countries and integration associations.

Specifically, in relations with Jordan, the abolition of double taxation is being discussed. Cooperation with Oman in the field of road transport is being simplified. Regarding Myanmar, visa abolition is being discussed. Another important innovation: the free trade regime includes agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic at the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Belarus is consistently promoting the development of free trade regimes with distant countries. During Belarus's chairmanship of the EAEU, three such agreements were signed. Today, we are completing the ratification process of an agreement with Indonesia. Indonesia is the largest country in Southeast Asia, with enormous potential and market. It's worth noting that our trade turnover has nearly doubled in a year and now stands at approximately $0.5 billion."