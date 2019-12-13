Integration for economic benefit

The integration in the economic sphere is a priority issue on the bilateral agenda. Last year our trade turnover was $29.5 billion. The economic statistics at the beginning of the year are encouraging: we have managed to increase the volume by 15%.

There are also results in the sensitive issue of logistics of our oil products. The route was redesigned two months ago. Russian marine terminals have become an alternative to the Baltic ports.



More than 220 thousand tons of Belarusian cargo was shipped via Russia's sea infrastructure. The route for other goods was discussed as well.