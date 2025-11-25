The Prime Minister of the Republic stated that Vilnius is considering closing the border with Belarus again. This issue will be discussed at a government commission meeting on November 27.

According to Ruginienė, large-scale launches of weather balloons containing contraband cigarettes have once again begun from Belarus, causing the suspension of operations at Vilnius Airport.

However, they have clearly forgotten that Lithuanians are behind this illegal activity. The President of Belarus has repeatedly emphasized this fact. And we don't have to look far for examples: on November 25, Lithuanian citizens were detained in Latvia after arriving to pick up contraband cigarettes allegedly shipped from Belarus.