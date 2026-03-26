Ryzhekov: Leaders of Belarus and North Korea share common views on many issues

Chemistry immediately developed between the leaders of Belarus and North Korea, Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un, during their meeting in Pyongyang, and the organization of events for the Belarusian head of state's official visit went far beyond the initially established protocol framework. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov to journalists following the President's visit, according to BELTA.

"The spirit of the talks was very sincere and friendly. The basis for this is the chemistry, as they say, that immediately developed between the leaders of the two countries," the minister said.

Furthermore, the protocol details of certain events were already being modified and adapted to the format of communication between Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un. Everything depended on the initial contact between the leaders. "I am very pleased that they quickly established this initial contact and understanding, this common language. It even seemed as if one leader was beginning a sentence, and the other was already continuing, without losing the meaning. We didn't even expect the visit to be so deeply and profoundly involved with the DPRK leader in all stages. But that's how it turned out," Maxim Ryzhenkov shared.

For example, Kim Jong-un, along with Alexander Lukashenko, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberation Monument, which was not initially expected. The DPRK leader also personally saw his Belarusian counterpart off at the airport at the conclusion of the visit. Moreover, the entire event was organized as a formal occasion, with the participation of not only officials but also hundreds of local residents and an orchestra.

In a protocol sense, such things are quite exceptional, especially considering that this is only the second personal meeting between the leaders in the history of their relations. The particularly friendly rapport between the two leaders was evident on both days of the visit. This was evident in the warm greetings they offered and the lively discussions they had during breaks between official events.

"The only thing left is to not let our leaders down in achieving the goals they have set for us," noted Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The minister also mentioned the gala concert in honor of the Belarusian President's official visit. Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un also attended this event. It was a true spectacle, in which the threads of Korean and Belarusian cultures were closely intertwined. Artists from the DPRK performed not only their national songs but also well-known compositions in Russian and Belarusian.

"The President said they performed some Belarusian songs even better than ours," the Foreign Minister noted. "It was a vibrant concert, in which the Belarusian soul was palpable. It was crucial to find these common threads through songs and compositions that demonstrated that we, both in everyday life and traditionally from within, view life through the same lens. At its core are patriotism, love for the homeland, the world, and self-reliance."