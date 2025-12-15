Ryzhenkov: Development of Belarus -Iran cooperation characterized by concrete actions and figures

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03106ca8-701c-45f8-8125-788e116ef4f3/conversions/471c9abd-22a3-49cd-ba82-43b022aafe3d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03106ca8-701c-45f8-8125-788e116ef4f3/conversions/471c9abd-22a3-49cd-ba82-43b022aafe3d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03106ca8-701c-45f8-8125-788e116ef4f3/conversions/471c9abd-22a3-49cd-ba82-43b022aafe3d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03106ca8-701c-45f8-8125-788e116ef4f3/conversions/471c9abd-22a3-49cd-ba82-43b022aafe3d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The development of cooperation between Belarus and Iran is characterized by concrete actions and figures. This was stated by Maxim Ryzhenkov during a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

The parties reaffirmed the high level of relations between Minsk and Tehran, which are based on respect for the principles of sovereignty, peace, and multipolarity. During the meeting, the Belarusian and Iranian delegations discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation matters.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"Our dialogue took place in a very warm and trusting atmosphere. Exactly, as it should be between good friends and reliable partners. Today's talks demonstrated that our capitals have developed a common vision for building a strategic partnership. New steps and joint projects await us. I am confident that the results of today's talks will provide a solid foundation for further enhancing cooperation and strengthening the ties of friendship between the peoples of the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Iran."