Ryzhenkov Held Series of Official Meetings on Sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York

UN Secretary-General António Guterres highly values Belarus's contribution to the organization's activities. He stated this during a meeting with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"The Foreign Minister met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and thanked him for supporting the Belarusian side's peace initiatives. The UN Secretary-General highly appreciated Belarus's contribution to the UN's work," the ministry's press service noted.

Maxim Ryzhenkov and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Photo MFA Belarus

Ryzhenkov Met with WHO Leadership in New York

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Maxim Ryzhenkov also met with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The parties discussed potential projects for implementation, including those concerning access to medicine procurement via international platforms, specialist training programs, and the utilization of expertise regarding the impact of radiation on human health, among other topics.

Maxim Ryzhenkov and Maka Botchorishvili.Photo MFA Belarus

Belarus and Georgia Satisfied with Progress Made Over the Past Year and a Half

Belarus and Georgia have expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in their political dialogue over the past year and a half. This was stated during a meeting between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the progress made in their political dialogue over the past year and a half. The officials noted the positive momentum in trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the importance of the work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation," the Foreign Ministry press service reported.

The ministers exchanged views on the regional situation and underscored the importance of maintaining contact within international forums. They also noted with satisfaction the growth in mutual tourism flows and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.