Ryzhenkov Lays Wreath at Monument to Heroes and Soldiers of Vietnam and at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Minsk and Hanoi are consistently deepening their strategic partnership. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has arrived on an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The working programme includes meetings at high and highest levels.

Maxim Ryzhenkov’s visit to Vietnam started with an important protocol tradition — a wreath-laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, as well as at the Monument to the Heroes and Soldiers of Vietnam. These locations are a kind of complex dedicated to the people thanks to whom Vietnam is today an independent state.

During the visit of the head of the Belarusian MFA to Vietnam a packed business agenda and discussion of humanitarian issues are planned. In the programme of meetings at high and highest levels, the first in line is with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Le Hoai Trung.