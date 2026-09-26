Ryzhenkov: Solidarity and Responsibility Must Underpin the Global Pandemic Response

Solidarity and responsibility should form the basis of the global response to pandemics. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov made the point on 25 September at a high-level meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, organized during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, BELTA reported, citing the Foreign Ministry press service.

Ryzhenkov noted that six years earlier the Covid-19 pandemic had made global interdependence obvious: the virus spread rapidly across the world, recognizing neither countries, nor borders, nor peoples. Instead of coming together, however, the world pulled apart. Borders closed, most states withdrew into national “fortresses,” and international trade contracted sharply.

“At the same time, a group of Western countries assumed the role of teacher, instructing everyone else how to behave: close the borders, stop production, send the population home. What is more, by monopolizing vaccine development and controlling distribution, the West in effect appropriated the right to deliver the final diagnosis. That is nothing other than corruption serving the enrichment of pharmaceutical transnational corporations,” the foreign minister said.

Looking back, he argued, the social costs of the restrictions clearly outweighed the benefits.

“Belarus foresaw those risks and therefore chose a different, more far-sighted path,” Ryzhenkov said. “We remained open and actively called for joint efforts. Minsk extended a hand to other states, ensured uninterrupted transit of humanitarian and medical cargoes, and kept critically important production running. While almost every country grounded its airlines, Belarusian Belavia continued to fly, evacuating both our citizens and foreigners from disaster zones and maintaining transport links.”

“We showed that even in global chaos, solidarity and responsibility toward partners are more effective than selfishness and self-isolation. That allowed us not only to preserve economic ties but also to make a real contribution to food and logistics security,” he said.

Ryzhenkov recalled that in 2021 Belarus supported the idea of an international pandemic agreement, took an active part in the negotiations and put forward specific proposals.

“Today, however, we see that efforts are not being united. While experts argue over the wording of a protocol to the agreement governing access to pathogens and the sharing of benefits, EU countries continue a sanctions policy that blocks many states’ access to vital medicines, vaccines and medical equipment. We therefore call for a clear obligation in the protocol to refrain from any restrictions on supplies of medical products during emergencies,” he said.

Solidarity in global health, the minister stressed, should mean timely information-sharing, joint research, stronger epidemiological surveillance and, critically, mutual support. “Belarus is ready to work with all countries to agree such approaches in the protocol,” he concluded.