Ryzhenkov: The West is using unilateral restrictive measures to influence countries they don't like

"Unfortunately, despite the obvious acute nature of the problem of the negative impact of sanctions on human rights, those initiating restrictive measures prefer to ignore it and continue to use the whip of sanctions as a tool of their foreign policy, claiming the legality and justification for such measures. From a human rights perspective, a fundamental question arises: is it permissible to use any measures that even indirectly lead to a deterioration in the living conditions of the civilian population? After all, the countries initiating peacekeeping operations openly state that they are intentionally introducing them to negatively impact the lives of citizens in the countries affected by these sanctions," emphasized Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.