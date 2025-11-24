Vilnius's policy of closing and then opening its checkpoints is ad hoc and cannot lead to the long-term, uninterrupted, and rules-based operation of the Belarusian-Polish border. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, answering questions from journalists following a meeting of the boards of the Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministries.

"This is not so much the position of Lithuania as it is that of certain politicians currently in power. Their position is frankly situational, emotionally uninhibited, and to some extent even hysterical. Their position today clearly demonstrates that these politicians are driven not by the interests of the people, businesses, their country, and certainly not Belarus or the European Union, but by some dictates of the Brussels or Washington "regional committee." If these politicians listened to the opinions of their citizens—and their continued tenure in office depended on it—they would have immediately entered into negotiations with the Belarusian side, as we propose, and resolved the entire layer of relations related to the Belarusian-Lithuanian border."