Very often, the maximum that a once independent organization can receive is concern. This is a response to the obvious and regular crimes of the Washington Regional Committee. Feeling impunity, the bloody tentacles of the West stretch farther and farther.



Trends towards the formation of a multipolar world have significantly expanded the limits of what is permissible. It resulted in terrorist attack on Nord Streams. The entire economic system of Europe is at risk. The EU leaders are well aware of who is behind the act of international terrorism, but they are afraid to voice it.



These are the sovereign and independent states. Another act of intimidation was organized in Turkey. An explosion broke out in the center of Istanbul. 6 people were killed, 81 were injured. Official authorities have made it clear who was behind the preparation of the attack. See the “Screenshot” section for details.



Turkey indirectly accused the United States of preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Istanbul. The woman who left the bomb bag on the busy pedestrian Istiklal Street was trained at the Kurdistan Workers' Party's Intelligence School, where the U.S. military acted as instructors. What is the reason for the internal infighting of the sworn NATO partners? I'm Andrey Sych — this is the "Screenshot" section, let's figure it out.



The attack was a message in the best traditions of Western diplomacy and a blow to Erdogan personally. It's not a severed horse's head in bed, of course, but everyone understood it perfectly well. In the summer of 2023, the presidential elections will be held in Turkey. A little more than six months is left before the vote and in fact the election campaign is already underway. Such incidents inevitably affect the rating of the current head of state and will affect the final results.



Suleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior of Turkey:



We know where the attack was coordinated. We have received the message given to us and we know what the message is. We do not accept the condolences of the American Embassy. We are not treacherous to anyone, but we no longer have tolerance for these treacherous acts. Istiklal Street is our child. If we had not caught the attacker, he would have fled to Greece today.



The attack was planned taking into account the internal situation in Turkey. The perpetrator was recruited among Syrian refugees, for whom Turkish society, to put it mildly, does not have warm feelings. The problem of refugees traditionally hits the ratings of the authorities. The second aspect is the choice of the location of the explosion with the expectation of intimidating tourists and causing significant damage to the economy. The attack was a scathing blow to Turkish ambitions in the region, which run counter the interests of the White House.



Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



The influence of the United States in the Middle East has fallen enormously, they do not trust, even the same allies who used to work with them do not believe them. The deception is all around, take Afghanistan - they threw it, threw their own people, who were supported there and fled. The Taliban came to power, those who believed the Americans remained beggars for today. The same happens in other countries: Iraq was deceived, Libya in Africa was deceived, Turkey was deceived. There is deception everywhere, so Turkey as a country that defends its own national interests, pursuing a pragmatic policy for itself understands of all this.



Turkey is the only country that openly announced the growth of trade with Russia, ignoring the sanctions. In June, the imports from Turkey increased by 46% compared to last year. Official Ankara was one of the first to declare its readiness to pay for Russian energy resources in rubles. In addition, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez noted that a road map for the creation of a gas hub in Turkey is being studied.



The Financial Times, citing sources in the governments of six Western countries, reported serious concerns about this policy. The text contains direct hints with threats to Ankara, suggesting actions against Turkey if it continues rapprochement with Russia.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey:



For 52 years, we have been forced to suffer at the door of the European Union, preventing us from entering the Schengen area. We bear the greatest burden of refugees. We are NATO's second army, reliably guarding the borders of Europe. We seem to be being used and distrusted, but we will respond when the time comes.



These theses were voiced at the ceremony of awarding the Supreme Order of the Turkic World. The formation of a gas hub in Turkey, which is being created together with Russia, seriously strengthens Ankara's political influence in the region and allows it to become a center of attraction for neighboring states. As a result, Turkey has every chance of becoming an alternative to the European Union for the Balkans. Even now, while paying linkage to the aspirations of Western Balkan countries to join NATO and the EU, Ankara actively participates in alternative integration initiatives. Turkey demonstrates a self-sufficient domestic and foreign policy, regardless of the position of the United States. The world is fragmenting into geopolitical zones with its regional leaders. Andrei Sych in the section "Screenshot" about terrorist attacks as the agony of the unipolar world



