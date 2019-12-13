S. Lebedev: Western economic and political pressure encourages CIS countries to deepen cooperation

The answer to the world pressure should be strengthening of integration in the CIS. The discussion on the future of the Commonwealth continued at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government at the President Hotel. First in a narrow circle, then in a broader one. A difficult year and a half has been marked by many challenges and problems. These included the pandemic, foreign policy pressure and sanctions manipulation. This has also had a direct impact on the economy. At the same time, some states are using COVID-19 to change the world order, undermining the established system. Today, it is crucial to strengthen regional integration and not allow stronger states to dominate weaker ones.



The Commonwealth of Independent States has enormous potential in many areas, our economies are complementary and self-sufficient. "By actively expanding multifaceted cooperation we are able to overcome crises much faster," believes the Belarusian Prime Minister. Experts are already calling the current global crisis the worst since the Second World War. In order to overcome it, according to Roman Golovchenko, the CIS countries need to intensify industry partnership. Following the results of their work in Minsk, the heads of delegations signed a package of documents on cooperation.

