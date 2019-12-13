CSTO Summit: issues of international security and counteracting threats

Technologies of color revolutions have become commonplace in the region, and the degree of external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus is still high. Alexander Lukashenko gave his assessment of the situation in the country and in the world speaking at the CSTO summit. The meeting of leaders of the alliance member states was held today in the online format. The Belarusian President noted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world. A well-thought-out tactics of global players hides behind this screen. It is aimed at creating manageable chaos and justifying double standards. Special attention was paid by the President to the internal political situation. The Belarusian leader noted the unhealthy interest of our western neighbors and the ongoing provocations from the outside. All this continues to exacerbate the internal situation, creating threats to civil peace.

Official Minsk is in favor of increasing interaction among the CSTO member states. In today's difficult conditions the alliance in the military and political dimensions becomes more and more important. Only together it is possible to resist the interference from the outside, to resist the proven technologies of swinging the situation in the country. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that the goals of foreign curators with regard to Belarus are obvious, and events in our country are an instrument of pressure on Russia.

President: CSTO countries should work together against external threats