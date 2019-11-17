EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

475 CIS observers monitor election in Belarus

More than a thousand international experts, representatives from the CIS, OSCE/ODIHR, PACE and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, have been accredited to monitor the parliamentary elections.

Almost 28 thousand national observers from political parties, public associations and labor collectives were accredited. 475 observers have been sent by the CIS is. They visited hundreds of polling stations.

Ekaterina Goloulina, International Observer, IPA CIS

Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council

Artem Turov, International Observer, IPA CIS

Grigory Rapota, Secretary of State of the Union State (video).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All