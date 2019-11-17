475 CIS observers monitor election in Belarus

More than a thousand international experts, representatives from the CIS, OSCE/ODIHR, PACE and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, have been accredited to monitor the parliamentary elections.

Almost 28 thousand national observers from political parties, public associations and labor collectives were accredited. 475 observers have been sent by the CIS is. They visited hundreds of polling stations.

Ekaterina Goloulina, International Observer, IPA CIS

Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council

Artem Turov, International Observer, IPA CIS