475 CIS observers monitor election in Belarus
More than a thousand international experts, representatives from the CIS, OSCE/ODIHR, PACE and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, have been accredited to monitor the parliamentary elections.
Almost 28 thousand national observers from political parties, public associations and labor collectives were accredited. 475 observers have been sent by the CIS is. They visited hundreds of polling stations.
Ekaterina Goloulina, International Observer, IPA CIS
Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council
Artem Turov, International Observer, IPA CIS
Grigory Rapota, Secretary of State of the Union State (video).
