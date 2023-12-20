Xie Xiaoyun: Cooperation between Belarus and China becomes model of new type of international relations

Cooperation between Belarus and China has become a model of a new type of international relations. This opinion was expressed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Belarus Xie Xiaoyong on December 20 at the presentation of the first volume of the book "Xi Jinping on Public Administration" in the Belarusian language and the symposium on public administration of China and Belarus at the National Academy of Sciences, BelTA reports.

"Over the past 30 years, China-Belarus relations have been developing continuously, reaching the highest level in the history of all-weather and all-round strategic partnership and becoming a model of a new type of international relations," the diplomat emphasized.

Xie Xiaoyong:

"The number of high-level visit exchanges between the two states has increased, the mutual political trust is getting stronger, the coordination on international and inter-regional affairs is becoming closer and closer, and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields is deepened.

"A number of initiatives and proposals put forward by the President of the People's Republic of China always evoke a wide response and support in Belarus: from the initiative of joint construction of the "One Belt, One Road" to the concept of the Community of the Common Destiny of Mankind, and then - the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative," the Ambassador noted.