PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Sebastian Kurz meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas

Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has met with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas during his visit. In the format of a working breakfast, the parties discussed the state of economic and business contacts, discussed promising areas of cooperation.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All