Sebastian Kurz meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas
Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has met with Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas during his visit. In the format of a working breakfast, the parties discussed the state of economic and business contacts, discussed promising areas of cooperation.
