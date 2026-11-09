On November 9, the secretaries of the Security Councils of CIS member states met in Moscow to discuss issues of international and regional security, including the militarization of NATO, sanctions pressure, information warfare, and speculation regarding a purported threat from the eastern borders of the Union State.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Alexander Volfovich. In his remarks, he noted that at a time when global geopolitics is shifting rapidly—and Europe and the West are mired in a deep economic and political crisis—CIS nations are increasingly confronting new security challenges and threats.

Their independent policies, as well as their economic and military cooperation, are unwelcome to many; consequently, the European Union and the West are increasingly resorting to so-called "dirty tactics." These include harsh unilateral sanctions, information warfare—incorporating the use of AI-generated deepfakes—various types of provocations, and even direct military pressure. Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus:

"Unfortunately, today the Commonwealth of Independent States is viewed by external actors as a testing ground for hybrid warfare—a 'gray zone' used to rehearse new risks and challenges, exert pressure on our nations, dismantle our integration chains and cooperative ties, influence the domestic policies of CIS member states, sever our connections, and exploit each country for their own interests. Just look at the case of Ukraine—what has become of it? None of these external actors are concerned with the fate of any individual CIS nation. Only by joining forces and consolidating our efforts can we ensure the security of our countries."

As Alexander Volfovich noted, in order to safeguard the independence of the CIS and address threats to our collective security, the member states must unite to build a robust system of collective defense. A key priority in this regard is fostering cooperation between the CIS, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization).