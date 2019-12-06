National Assembly of VII convocation begins working today

The agenda includes the elections of the leadership of 2 chambers. Chairman of the Central Election Commission Lydia Yermoshina will open a meeting of the House of Representatives. The election of deputies was held on November 17. A third of the deputies returned to the Oval Hall for another 4 years. The Council of the Republic will also maintain continuity: 11 senators of the 6th convocation entered the new composition. The final meetings of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the 6th convocation were held on Wednesday. Senators approved a draft budget for next year this week.