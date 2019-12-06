3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
National Assembly of VII convocation begins working today
The agenda includes the elections of the leadership of 2 chambers. Chairman of the Central Election Commission Lydia Yermoshina will open a meeting of the House of Representatives. The election of deputies was held on November 17. A third of the deputies returned to the Oval Hall for another 4 years. The Council of the Republic will also maintain continuity: 11 senators of the 6th convocation entered the new composition. The final meetings of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the 6th convocation were held on Wednesday. Senators approved a draft budget for next year this week.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All