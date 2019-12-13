3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
VII Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to start today
Belarus and Russia are stepping up their economic potential. This year the negotiations will be held in Minsk and Minsk Region. The participants of the forum are going to sign about 70 agreements. One of them will be reached by Mogilev Chemical Fibers and Russian Avangard. The amount of the deal is about 30 m USD. Besides, numerous meetings will be held under the aegis of the anniversary of the WWII Victory.
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
