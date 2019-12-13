PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

VII Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to start today

Belarus and Russia are stepping up their economic potential. This year the negotiations will be held in Minsk and Minsk Region. The participants of the forum are going to sign about 70 agreements. One of them will be reached by Mogilev Chemical Fibers and Russian Avangard. The amount of the deal is about 30 m USD. Besides, numerous meetings will be held under the aegis of the anniversary of the WWII Victory.

