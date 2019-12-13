No serious violations detected: CIS observer mission continues to monitor election campaign in Belarus

The CIS observer mission continues monitoring the election campaign in Belarus. And today they visited the office of the Liberal Democratic Party. The CEC has registered 32 candidates for deputies from it.

The observers are working all over the country. It was noted that no serious violations were found during the preparation of the Single Voting Day. In the week from February 12 to 18, a group of short-term observers will be formed. As a result, the total number of mission participants will be about 150 people.

Igor Barkovsky, member of the CIS observer mission:

“Long-term observers work in Minsk and in all regions of the Republic of Belarus. We have observed the process of registration of candidates for deputies, we are actively monitoring the campaign. We have been shown openness everywhere, provided with all the necessary information that allows us to formulate our conclusions at this stage of the election campaign.”