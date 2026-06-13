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Sergey Lavrov arrives in Minsk on official two-day visit

Sergey Lavrov arrives in Minsk on official two-day visit

Coordinating steps to jointly counter Western sanctions pressure and outline the contours of new Eurasian security architecture. The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Minsk on an official two-day visit.

Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. The agenda includes the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention will be given to diplomatic support for integration processes within the Union State. The parties will also review the implementation of the Program of Coordinated Actions in Foreign Policy.

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PoliticsRussia