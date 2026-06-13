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Sergey Lavrov arrives in Minsk on official two-day visit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Sergey Lavrov arrives in Minsk on official two-day visitnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c16b98e-fbfb-40ee-a5f5-ee97f46db45f/conversions/1d46a7be-c73e-40aa-87d5-548b6c81ce25-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c16b98e-fbfb-40ee-a5f5-ee97f46db45f/conversions/1d46a7be-c73e-40aa-87d5-548b6c81ce25-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c16b98e-fbfb-40ee-a5f5-ee97f46db45f/conversions/1d46a7be-c73e-40aa-87d5-548b6c81ce25-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1c16b98e-fbfb-40ee-a5f5-ee97f46db45f/conversions/1d46a7be-c73e-40aa-87d5-548b6c81ce25-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Coordinating steps to jointly counter Western sanctions pressure and outline the contours of new Eurasian security architecture. The Russian Foreign Minister arrived in Minsk on an official two-day visit.
Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. The agenda includes the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.
Particular attention will be given to diplomatic support for integration processes within the Union State. The parties will also review the implementation of the Program of Coordinated Actions in Foreign Policy.