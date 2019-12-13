3.42 RUB
Sergei Aleinik arrives in Nizhny Novgorod for BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting
The Belarusian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik has arrived in Nizhny Novgorod. The meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in the format of “BRICS Outreach” will start there. In total, representatives of 22 countries are expected to participate.
In his keynote speech, our minister will outline the prospects of cooperation between Belarus and the BRICS Union. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled. Sergei Aleinik has already held successful meetings with his colleagues within the framework of the meeting. During the conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, the parties emphasized the mutual friendly nature of relations, the unacceptability of illegal sanctions and pressure measures. The international situation was discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates. A meeting was also held with the Iranian Foreign Minister. He expressed strong support for Belarus' accession to BRICS and SCO.
On the margins of the BRICS Ministerial Council, Sergey Aleinik had a business talk with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Brazil, and South Africa.
