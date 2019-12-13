Sergei Aleinik welcomes opening of Consulate General of Myanmar in Belarus

On September 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Sergei Aleinik held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Than Swe during his visit to Belarus. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of Belarusian-Myanmar trade and economic, scientific and technical, educational and cultural cooperation. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the modernization of agriculture. The Belarusian side emphasized its readiness to share its experience and achievements in the field of food security.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on the global and regional agenda, as well as on the interaction between the two countries within the framework of international organizations.