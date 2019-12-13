3.42 RUB
Sergei Aleinik holds meeting with the new Iranian ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei
Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus Alireza Sanei, at which the new head of the Iranian diplomatic mission presented copies of credentials. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.
"The parties discussed specific steps to intensify bilateral cooperation, including the issues of increasing economic cooperation. They agreed on approaches to joint work on strengthening the relations between the two countries," as the press service of the Foreign Ministry informed.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the recent official visit of President Alexander Lukashenko to Iran, as well as the implementation of the road map of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for 2023-2026. The parties exchanged views on cooperation and mutual support in international organizations.
