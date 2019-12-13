Sergei Aleinik holds meeting with the new Iranian ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei

Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus Alireza Sanei, at which the new head of the Iranian diplomatic mission presented copies of credentials. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties discussed specific steps to intensify bilateral cooperation, including the issues of increasing economic cooperation. They agreed on approaches to joint work on strengthening the relations between the two countries," as the press service of the Foreign Ministry informed.