Sergei Aleinik takes part in presentation of industrial and food potential of Belarus during his visit to Zimbabwe
Within the framework of his visit to Zimbabwe, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik took part in the presentation of industrial and food potential of Belarus. In particular, the politicians were presented the achievements of our country in the production of agricultural machinery, as well as the best samples of meat and dairy products. Their quality was also appreciated by the First Lady of Botswana.
The guests of the exhibition of Belarusian agro-industrial achievements were politicians of Zimbabwe and Botswana, as well as representatives of business circles of a number of African countries.
During the presentation, Sergei Aleinik, in particular, noted Belarus' contribution to the mechanization of the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe, which ensured sustainable food security for the partner. Belarus and Botswana confirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in the agricultural and health sectors. The meetings and negotiations continue.
