Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia to be held via video conference

A session of the 60th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Belarus-Russia Union of Belarus and Russia will be held today. It will be held in the halls of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly. Deputies will discuss the implementation of the Union State's budget for the past year, as well asthe draft for the next year and development of new programs and projects. Among the topics there are also proposals to improve the efficiency of work in the parliamentary dimension and to use the potential of model lawmaking.