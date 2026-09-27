Sikorski’s Outreach to Belarus Is a Forced Move, Analyst Tikhansky Says

MINSK — Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski’s suggestion of a possible warming in relations with Belarus after a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was a forced step driven by several factors at once, military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky said in an “Aktualnoye Interview” commentary.

The triggers, he argued, are domestic Polish, European and, above all, American.

Tikhansky recalled Sikorski’s political biography, describing him as a “Euro-globalist” whose public profile he said he had followed since the 1980s, including critical articles on Afghanistan in the British press. In the 1990s, he said, Sikorski’s emergence alongside his wife, Anne Applebaum, made clear a link to what the analyst called an “Israeli clan in the United States.” Conditions later made him more of a European globalist, Tikhansky said, adding that Belarusian-Polish relations had deteriorated on Sikorski’s initiative.

That is why the present signal of a thaw does not look voluntary. “He simply had no choice. This is a forced measure,” Tikhansky said.

The end of the war is visible to everyone, he argued — and not only because Donald Trump says so. The question that follows is with whom Poland will be left: with neighbors that are arming. Poland has said it will field an army of 500,000 including reservists; Germany has made a similar statement. In Poland, Tikhansky said, there is not only Russophobia but also Germanophobia. “They remember perfectly well everything that came to them from the West.”

The central issue, he said, is relations with neighbors. Poland borders the Union State — meaning both Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad region. Somehow, he argued, Warsaw will have to restore not only normal diplomatic relations but also normal cross-border cooperation, at least through steps that do not depend on the European Union. Brussels, he said, “rears up” at any talk of improved relations with Belarus or Russia, as does European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The starting point, in his view, should be practical measures at the frontier: a functioning border, cross-border cooperation, trade and the restoration of diplomatic relations.