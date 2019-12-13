Snopkov: Cooperation between Belarus and China goes from friendship to all-round strategic partnership in short period of time

China is a particularly important strategic partner for Belarus, it has been proven for decades. Today, Minsk hosted an international scientific conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. According to First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov, the cooperation between Belarus and China has developed from friendship to all-round strategic partnership in a short time.





The heads of states held a phone conversation last week. Xi Jinping noted that China opposes the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of Belarus and, as always, supports our country in following the path of development that suits its own national conditions. Over the past three decades, Belarus and the PRC, despite the difference in scale, have been pursuing the same task – building a state, effectively addressing the issues of social development on the basis of historical traditions and modern technologies.

The international scientific and practical conference at the Belarusian State University brought together the scientists, experts, as well as Belarusian ambassadors accredited to China in different years. The researchers presented more than 10 scientific reports on the aspects of the development of bilateral relations in diplomacy, politics, economics, science and education.